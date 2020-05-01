Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,427 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 642,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 112,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 826,323 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.