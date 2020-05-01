Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

