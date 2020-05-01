Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. 76,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,688. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.