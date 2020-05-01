Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.4% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,888,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 142,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,756. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.61.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

