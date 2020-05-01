Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $12.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.86. The stock had a trading volume of 71,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,988. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.85.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

