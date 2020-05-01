Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 34,327 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after acquiring an additional 994,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 35,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

