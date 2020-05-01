Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 978 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. 9,089,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,623,980. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

