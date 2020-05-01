Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.7% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,976. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

