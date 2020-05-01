Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 649,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

