Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. 170,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

