Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $42.82. 116,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

