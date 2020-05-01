Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 835.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

PXH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,701. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

