Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,687 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,955,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,073,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,040,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,724,000.

Shares of KBE traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 222,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,576. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

