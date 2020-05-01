Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,348 Shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.83% of First National worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First National by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 279,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

First National stock remained flat at $$15.20 during trading hours on Friday. 261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

