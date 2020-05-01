Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.86. 1,515,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,904. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average of $301.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

