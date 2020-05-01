Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,312 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,634,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $65,392,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

EOG stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 374,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,756. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.