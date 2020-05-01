Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $803.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report sales of $803.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $957.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.30 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $856.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,257.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 411,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,810. The company has a market capitalization of $546.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

