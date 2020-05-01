Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,451 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,711. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

EW stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.50. The stock had a trading volume of 917,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

