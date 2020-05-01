Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,726 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.50. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

