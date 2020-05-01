Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,055 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 147,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

