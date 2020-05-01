Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,972,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,210. The stock has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

