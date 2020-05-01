Greenleaf Trust Buys 18,819 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 0.8% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 6.10% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $42,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 97,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

