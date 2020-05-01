Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 55,096,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,707,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

