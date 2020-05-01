Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average is $186.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

