Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

AMT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,883. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.00 and its 200-day moving average is $228.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

