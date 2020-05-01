Greenleaf Trust Has $1.52 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $577,518,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $125,830,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,551. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.