Greenleaf Trust Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,727,000 after buying an additional 4,510,991 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25,090.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,966,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,632,000 after buying an additional 3,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,771,000 after buying an additional 1,927,102 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 6,301,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,711,983. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

