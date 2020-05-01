Greenleaf Trust Has $10.87 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 15,174,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

