Greenleaf Trust Has $17.24 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,106 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 84,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,578,000.

IVE stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.52. 1,351,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

