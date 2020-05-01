Greenleaf Trust Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.