Greenleaf Trust Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $377,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.68. 2,159,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

