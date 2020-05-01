Greenleaf Trust Has $2.91 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average of $301.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

