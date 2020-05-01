Greenleaf Trust Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,150 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 88,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

