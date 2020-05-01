Greenleaf Trust Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,845. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

