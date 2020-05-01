Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.47. 7,629,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

