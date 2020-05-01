Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

HON stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,425. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

