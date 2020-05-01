Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.46. 3,545,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,323. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

