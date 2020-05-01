Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $39.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,480.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,351.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,794.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

