Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $419.93. 7,937,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,823. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

