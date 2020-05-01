Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.95. 6,828,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.79, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $1,821,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,907 shares of company stock worth $66,237,873. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

