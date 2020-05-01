Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

