Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.35.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

