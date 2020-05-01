Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded down $6.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.90. 133,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,551. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

