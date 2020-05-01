Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177,203 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wendys were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,753. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

