Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.00. 836,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,621. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

