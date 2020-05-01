Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,728 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.59. 265,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.