Greenleaf Trust Purchases 253 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $135,947,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after buying an additional 148,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $116.00. 481,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,636. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

