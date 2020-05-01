Greenleaf Trust Purchases 59,631 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $44,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

