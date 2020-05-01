Greenleaf Trust Purchases 859 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,365,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,479. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.54. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

