Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 454.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219,833 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,692,045 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23.

